Royce & Associates LP Purchases 65,280 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65,280 shares during the period. John Bean Technologies comprises about 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.13% of John Bean Technologies worth $80,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,471,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $32,313.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,649 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,273.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 900 shares of company stock worth $99,978 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

JBT stock opened at $108.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.64 and a 200-day moving average of $118.57. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.