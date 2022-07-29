Royce & Associates LP Increases Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,790 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.27% of Korn Ferry worth $44,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,569,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Korn Ferry by 9,136.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 339,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,746,000 after acquiring an additional 336,296 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 1,404.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 334,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 312,175 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Korn Ferry by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,330,000 after buying an additional 253,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 230.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,753,000 after buying an additional 158,538 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $64.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.08. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $721.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

