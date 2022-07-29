Royce & Associates LP Has $92.38 Million Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,462,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 294,761 shares during the period. Huntsman makes up about 0.8% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $92,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $23,966,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $34.79. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUN. Bank of America lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
