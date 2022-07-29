Royce & Associates LP Has $69.36 Million Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,538,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 351,643 shares during the period. Vishay Intertechnology accounts for about 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.44% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $69,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 527.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.30. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $853.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.14 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

