Royce & Associates LP Has $50.57 Million Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,063 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.32% of Minerals Technologies worth $50,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,550,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 147,840 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 80,017 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,017,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,462,000 after purchasing an additional 63,170 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

MTX stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.27. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

