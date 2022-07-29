Royce & Associates LP Has $42.94 Million Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 614,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $42,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESE. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,056,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,046,000 after purchasing an additional 565,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 437.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 515,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after buying an additional 419,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 354,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after acquiring an additional 190,452 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $5,512,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,435,000 after acquiring an additional 51,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ESE stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.87. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $96.01.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

