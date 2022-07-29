Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,659 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.94% of Fabrinet worth $36,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FN. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Fabrinet by 50.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth about $431,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.5% in the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.03. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $564.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.14.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

