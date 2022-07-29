Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,659 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.94% of Fabrinet worth $36,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FN. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Fabrinet by 50.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth about $431,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.5% in the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.03. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $564.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.14.

Fabrinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

