Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,017,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,477 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 4.63% of Meridian Bioscience worth $52,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,348,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 256,729 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,481,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 44.6% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 640,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,625,000 after buying an additional 197,550 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,913,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,031,000 after buying an additional 103,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $406,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 61,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,867,070.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,331.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $406,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,868 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VIVO. William Blair lowered Meridian Bioscience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. HC Wainwright lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

