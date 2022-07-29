Royce & Associates LP Buys 47,154 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,441,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,154 shares during the period. Element Solutions accounts for about 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.39% of Element Solutions worth $75,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Element Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 388,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Element Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,245,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions by 245.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 37,967 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions by 9.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 29,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Performance

ESI opened at $19.59 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Element Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.