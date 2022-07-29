Royce & Associates LP Buys 142,493 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 545,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,493 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.71% of Brunswick worth $44,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.68. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $85.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Brunswick Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.