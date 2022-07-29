Royal Bank of Canada Trims Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Target Price to C$122.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$122.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TMTNF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toromont Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.89.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

TMTNF stock opened at $80.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.22. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $96.02.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

