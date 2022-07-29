Royal Bank of Canada Trims Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Target Price to C$15.00

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities raised shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.38.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of PPRQF stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

