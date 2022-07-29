Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $190.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a maintains rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $256.11.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 5.2 %

META opened at $160.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.10. The company has a market capitalization of $434.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $7,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.