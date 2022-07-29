Rotala PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:ROL)

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Rotala stock opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.37) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.01 million and a PE ratio of 315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24. Rotala has a 12-month low of GBX 21.45 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 35.96 ($0.43).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotala in a research report on Thursday.

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It also engages in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

