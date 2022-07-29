Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.42-$3.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.46-$13.62 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $476.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $485.31.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of ROP opened at $435.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.88. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,750,000 after purchasing an additional 156,910 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,003,000 after purchasing an additional 51,741 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Roper Technologies by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,693,000 after purchasing an additional 43,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.