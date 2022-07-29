Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has a maintains rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $485.31.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $435.69 on Monday. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $369.51 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $406.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

