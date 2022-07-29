Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 66 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cigna by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens upped their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $315.00 target price on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.28.

Cigna Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $273.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $282.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,740 shares of company stock worth $20,621,935. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.