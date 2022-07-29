Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 5,075 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $6,114,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

