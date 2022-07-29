Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 166 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,536,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,354,000 after purchasing an additional 757,966 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,938,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after acquiring an additional 319,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 742,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,400,000 after acquiring an additional 300,335 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $121.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.07. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $112.29 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

