Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases 3,434 Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $691,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 34.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EOS opened at $18.27 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

