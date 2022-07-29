Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $162.72 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

