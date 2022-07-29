Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 914 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $160.72 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,328.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.