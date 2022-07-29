Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Grows Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 1.4% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 438,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,354,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.39. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

