Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires New Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000. Diamondback Energy comprises about 0.9% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.89.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $123.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.66. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.