Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading 6.4% Higher

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.14 and last traded at $84.97. 93,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,615,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Roku from $160.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.40.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average is $113.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.