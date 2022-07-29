Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cormark lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communications to a buy rating and set a C$69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.64.

RCI.B opened at C$59.13 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$56.00 and a 52 week high of C$80.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.53. The firm has a market cap of C$29.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.87.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

