Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2022

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCIGet Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 276,243 shares.The stock last traded at $46.82 and had previously closed at $46.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3884 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 13.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.