Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 276,243 shares.The stock last traded at $46.82 and had previously closed at $46.40.

RCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3884 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 13.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

