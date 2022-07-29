Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,142,000 after buying an additional 38,114 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,909,000 after buying an additional 239,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,749,000 after purchasing an additional 552,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,020,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.07. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.92%.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. CL King reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

