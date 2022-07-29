Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Stock Holdings Increased by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284,210 shares during the quarter. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers makes up about 2.0% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 1.18% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $96,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. National Bankshares lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

RBA traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.76.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.