Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,374 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.33% of Axcelis Technologies worth $8,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACLS stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.82. 1,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.65. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.00.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

