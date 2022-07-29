Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $11.76 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $11,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in Etsy by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 293,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,496,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after buying an additional 33,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 626.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,280 shares of company stock worth $9,120,392. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.93. 23,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,455,635. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

