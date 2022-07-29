RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Short Interest Update

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a growth of 148.1% from the June 30th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RGC Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $19.95 on Friday. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $168.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

In other RGC Resources news, Director John B. Williamson III bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,233.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert B. Johnston acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williamson III bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,233.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,696 shares of company stock worth $318,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in RGC Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 122,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

