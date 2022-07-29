Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) CEO Sells $1,019,384.30 in Stock

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $1,019,384.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,550.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Howard Schwimmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $64.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.69. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

