Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Separately, Stephens cut shares of Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.75.
Rent-A-Center Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.65.
Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 106.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rent-A-Center
In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,591.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Rent-A-Center
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 672.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 47.7% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 11.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
