RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Short Interest Down 50.2% in July

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the June 30th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
RenovoRx Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ RNXT opened at $1.93 on Friday. RenovoRx has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60.
RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that RenovoRx will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RenovoRx Company Profile
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
