Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wedbush to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.71.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $20.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

