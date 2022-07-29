Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,800 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($93.98) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RB. HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($101.20) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,600 ($79.52) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,400 ($101.20) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 7,100 ($85.54) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,375 ($88.86) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($69.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($96.63).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

