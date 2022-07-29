Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Lowered to C$5.15 at Cormark

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$5.15 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on REAL. Raymond James reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Real Matters from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.89.

Real Matters Price Performance

REAL stock opened at C$5.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$400.01 million and a P/E ratio of 20.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.43. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$4.18 and a 1 year high of C$13.13.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

