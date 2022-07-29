Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Trading Down 3.6%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) shares fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.37. 260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 39,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

RANI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.71. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Lasry Marc acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $848,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

