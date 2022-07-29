QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.38.

QCOM stock opened at $146.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.83. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

