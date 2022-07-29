QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,209 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $146.45 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $164.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.83.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

