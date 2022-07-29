Qtron Investments LLC Trims Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Taika Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $3,271,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,130.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,091.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2,026.48. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,503.30 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

