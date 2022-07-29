Qtron Investments LLC Sells 3,142 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,984,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,174,000 after acquiring an additional 101,671 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KSA opened at $43.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $51.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.