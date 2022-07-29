Qtron Investments LLC Sells 121 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $492.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.67 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.41. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.72.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.