Qtron Investments LLC Sells 1,196 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Insider Activity

Walmart Stock Up 2.5 %

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $129.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $355.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.