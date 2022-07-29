Qtron Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,531 shares during the quarter. Vale makes up about 2.1% of Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VALE. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Vale by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after buying an additional 16,114,413 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Vale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 133,754,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,248,000 after buying an additional 4,065,408 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,833,000 after buying an additional 216,573 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vale by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,178,000 after buying an additional 10,693,528 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 916.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,373,000 after buying an additional 11,535,429 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. The business had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

