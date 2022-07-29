Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 84,779 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after buying an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 288.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Up 2.3 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $137.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $106.15 and a twelve month high of $167.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 40.48% and a net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $3.1502 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.56%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

