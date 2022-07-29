Qtron Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Sanofi by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sanofi from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Sanofi from €118.00 ($120.41) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

SNY opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.18.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

