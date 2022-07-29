Qtron Investments LLC Buys 1,340 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 622,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,475,000 after buying an additional 40,885 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 370,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 8,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $188.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.80. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $164.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.