Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 1,403 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,594 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $36,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $103.10 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.64.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

